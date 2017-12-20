Wacker Chemie’s (WKCMF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research report released on Tuesday.

Shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS WKCMF) opened at $176.35 on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $176.35.

