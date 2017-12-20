Wacker Chemie (WCH) Given a €178.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €178.00 ($211.90) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie set a €84.67 ($100.80) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($153.57) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €122.00 ($145.24) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($145.24) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €126.06 ($150.07).

Wacker Chemie (ETR WCH) opened at €160.80 ($191.43) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €90.59 ($107.85) and a 12-month high of €161.50 ($192.26).

Wacker Chemie AG provides specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, Wacker Polysilicon, and Siltronic. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids and emulsions, elastomers, resins, pyrogenic silica, and organofunctional silanes, which are primarily used as starting materials in the production of silicones.

