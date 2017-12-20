W. R. Berkley (WRB) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.08

Headlines about W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. W. R. Berkley earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.968970897548 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.14.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley (NYSE WRB) traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.75. 371,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,155. The company has a market cap of $8,592.62, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $73.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “W. R. Berkley (WRB) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.08” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/w-r-berkley-wrb-earns-media-impact-rating-of-0-08.html.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance-Global. The Insurance segment consists of its commercial insurance business operations, comprising excess and surplus lines, and admitted lines, throughout the United States, as well as its insurance business operations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.