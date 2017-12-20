Vonovia (VNA) Given a €48.00 Price Target by S&P Global Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €48.00 ($57.14) price target from research analysts at S&P Global in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. S&P Global’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a €53.30 ($63.45) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. set a €47.00 ($55.95) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.30 ($42.02) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Commerzbank set a €38.50 ($45.83) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($52.38) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.23 ($51.46).

Shares of Vonovia (VNA) opened at €41.64 ($49.57) on Wednesday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €29.39 ($34.99) and a fifty-two week high of €42.05 ($50.06).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. It operates through three segments: Rental, Extension, and Sales. The company offers apartments; and sells single units and buildings or plots of land, as well as provides property-related services. As of December 31, 2016, it managed 333,381 residential units, 85,421 garages and parking spaces, and 3,405 commercial units, as well as managed 58,969 units for other owners.

