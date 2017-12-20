Vocera Communications (VCRA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Vocera Communications (NYSE VCRA) traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.11. 94,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,736. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $32.23.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $62,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $141,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $546,960. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,424,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,633,000 after acquiring an additional 236,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,364,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,037,000 after acquiring an additional 138,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,361,000 after acquiring an additional 39,267 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 908,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,509,000 after acquiring an additional 344,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 810,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s segments include Product and Service. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience, Vocera Engage integration platform, smartphone applications and its Experience Innovation Network.

