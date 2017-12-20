VOC Energy Trust (VOC) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. VOC Energy Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 44.8222472369446 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE VOC) traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. 58,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,818. VOC Energy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $83.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.86.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 89.92% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VOC shares. TheStreet raised shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust formed by VOC Brazos Energy Partners, L.P. (VOC Brazos). The business and affairs of the Company are managed by The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee. The Company was created to acquire and hold the net profits interest for the benefit of its unitholders.

