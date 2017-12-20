FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNCB) Director Vithalbhai D. Dhaduk acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS FNCB) remained flat at $$7.38 during midday trading on Wednesday. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,365. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $118.98, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vithalbhai D. Dhaduk Purchases 5,000 Shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/vithalbhai-d-dhaduk-purchases-5000-shares-of-fncb-bancorp-inc-fncb-stock.html.

FNCB Bancorp Inc , formerly First National Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for First National Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and operating the Bank, which provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.