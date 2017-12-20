Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS) Short Interest Update

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,168,149 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the November 15th total of 24,824,805 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,861,821 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3,636.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,304,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162,758 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 614,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 130,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 136,734 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth $9,780,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS started coverage on Vipshop in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Vipshop ( NYSE VIPS ) opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,980.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS) Short Interest Update” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/vipshop-holdings-ltd-vips-short-interest-update.html.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company’s segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.