Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 6,892 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 10,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 58,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 20,664 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $880,286.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $32,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,517 shares in the company, valued at $882,846.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 821,414 shares of company stock worth $947,559. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. ( NNN ) opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,632.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.57 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 44.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NNN. B. Riley set a $52.00 price objective on National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires, owns, invests in and develops properties that are leased primarily to retail tenants under long-term net leases and are primarily held for investment. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 2,535 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 27,204,000 square feet, located in 48 states.

