Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,619,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,251,000 after acquiring an additional 76,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,708,000 after acquiring an additional 91,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,221,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,158,000 after acquiring an additional 108,401 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,967,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,352 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,666,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,879,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Sunday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Celia Catlett sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $180,732.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $66,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $531,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 206,963 shares of company stock worth $10,560,750. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,703.91, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $540.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks, all cooked over open grills and all but one hand cut daily on the premises. Its restaurants offer a range of menu items at prices that are designed to appeal to a range of consumer tastes.

