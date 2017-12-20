Viad Corp (VVI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,666,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.16% of Viad worth $101,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 32,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Corp (VVI) opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,166.52, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $61.85.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $339.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Viad had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 5.86%. Viad’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.84%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $117,621.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,235.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viad from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/viad-corp-vvi-shares-sold-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp is an international experiential services company. The Company operates through two main business groups: GES, which is a live event service provider to some of the visible and influential events and global brands, and Pursuit, which is a collection of destination travel experiences. GES conducts its operations through two geographical segments: GES U.S., which has full-service operations in exhibition market in the United States, including Las Vegas, Nevada; Chicago, Illinois; Orlando, Florida; New York, New York, and Los Angeles, California, and GES International, which had full-service operations at many of the event destinations and venues.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.