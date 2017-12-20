Vetr Upgrades Costco Wholesale (COST) to Hold

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a $186.56 price target on the retailer’s stock. Vetr‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.32.

Costco Wholesale (COST) opened at $188.33 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $195.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $84,221.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $164,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,152.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis R. Zook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $809,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,361.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,842 shares of company stock worth $10,347,448 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 94,462 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,839,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $2,416,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

