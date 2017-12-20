Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Short Interest Up 8.2% in November

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,476,564 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 15th total of 33,709,347 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,833,281 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.83 to $42.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $52.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.99.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $29,658.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,185.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,830 shares of company stock worth $88,609 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 153,408,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,851,202,000 after buying an additional 20,070,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,833,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,761,466,000 after buying an additional 8,077,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,894,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,634,070,000 after buying an additional 5,837,702 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7,639.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,877,541 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $191,847,000 after buying an additional 3,827,442 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,820,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $974,515,000 after buying an additional 3,623,182 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications (NYSE VZ) opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $215,520.00, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $31.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

