Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Forecasted to Post FY2017 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Investment analysts at Gabelli cut their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research note issued on Friday. Gabelli analyst S. Dluzhevskiy now expects that the cell phone carrier will earn $3.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.80. Gabelli also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ FY2019 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VZ. Nomura raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.99.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ ) opened at $52.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The company has a market cap of $215,520.00, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $31.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 58.66%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,894,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,634,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 153,408,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,851,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20,070,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,833,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,761,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,275 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,495,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,212,227,000 after acquiring an additional 636,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,820,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $974,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $28,920.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,983.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,830 shares of company stock valued at $88,609 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

