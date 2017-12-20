Veritone (VERI) and Rally Software Development (RALY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) and Rally Software Development (NYSE:RALY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Veritone and Rally Software Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -416.28% -1,887.29% -77.53% Rally Software Development -28.33% -54.33% -25.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Veritone and Rally Software Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 1 0 4 0 2.60 Rally Software Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veritone currently has a consensus price target of $29.80, indicating a potential upside of 24.79%. Given Veritone’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Veritone is more favorable than Rally Software Development.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veritone and Rally Software Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $8.91 million 42.69 -$26.97 million N/A N/A Rally Software Development N/A N/A N/A ($1.27) -15.35

Rally Software Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veritone.

Summary

Veritone beats Rally Software Development on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc. is a developer of artificial intelligence (AI) platform. The Company’s platform unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform unstructured audio and video data and analyze it in conjunction with structured data in a seamless, automated manner to generate actionable intelligence. Its cloud-based artificial intelligence operating system (aiOS) integrates and orchestrates an open ecosystem of cognitive engines, together with the Company’s suite of applications, to reveal valuable multivariate insights from vast amounts of audio, video and structured data. The Company’s technology enables users to run comprehensive, multivariate queries, correlations and analyses in near real-time using multiple cognitive engines and data sets, integrating and refining the outputs. The Company’s services and target markets include Media Agency Services, software as a service (Saas) Solutions, and Other Vertical Markets and Applications.

Rally Software Development Company Profile

Rally Software Development Corp. (Rally) is a United States-based company, which offers consulting and training services. The Company offers software as a service (SaaS) platform for organizations to manage the software development lifecycle. The Company’s solutions for Agile includes Agile University, which is an online source for Agile training, and Agile Commons, which is a collaborative Web community focused on software agility. The Company offers a range of Agile platform and products for Application Lifecycle Management (ALM). The Company’s solutions include enterprise scale agile, which consists of Flowdock and leading SAFe; analytics and metrics, which consists of Rally Insights Solution and Agile coaching; product and portfolio management, which include Agile Portfolio Management and transformation consulting, and Team Collaboration, which consists of Rally scrum team launch and test driven development. Its services include transformation consulting, training and coaching.

