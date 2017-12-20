Veritex (VBTX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.83.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Veritex has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $636.88, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Veritex had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. equities analysts expect that Veritex will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ned N. Fleming III sold 66,200 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $1,774,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ned N. Fleming III sold 92,711 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,410,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,070 shares of company stock worth $8,563,305. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 72.4% during the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 602,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 252,803 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 21.6% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 596,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veritex by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51,747 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 66.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 510,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 203,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 7.8% during the third quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 26,213 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/veritex-vbtx-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-hold.html.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank (the Bank), a Texas state chartered bank, provides relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of small to medium-sized businesses and professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.