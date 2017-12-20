VEON Ltd (VEON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.45.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.
Shares of VEON (VEON) traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. 3,886,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. VEON has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $4.50.
VEON Company Profile
