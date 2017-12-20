Varex Imaging (VREX) Upgraded at J P Morgan Chase & Co

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by stock analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on shares of Varex Imaging to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sunny Sanyal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation is a supplier of medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Medical and Industrial. The X-ray imaging system manufacturers use the Company’s components for medical imaging, cargo screening and border security, to detect, diagnose and protect.

