VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,825,657 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 32,331,707 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,132,936 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $25.71.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.176 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s payout ratio is -1.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 581.3% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/vaneck-vectors-gold-miners-etf-gdx-short-interest-update.html.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.