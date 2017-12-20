ValuEngine Upgrades Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) to Hold

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,209. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies to address unmet medical needs. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Fanapt (iloperidone), Tradipitant (VLY-686), Trichostatin A and AQW051. It offers HETLIOZ for the treatment of Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder (Non-24).

