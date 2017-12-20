Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX) Trading 1.1% Higher

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (TSE:VRX) (NYSE:VRX)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$26.13 and last traded at C$25.39. 5,137,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 1,560,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities raised Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$25.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other Valeant Pharmaceuticals International news, Director Schutter Richard Urbain De acquired 10,000 shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,300.00.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

