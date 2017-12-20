Vale (VALE) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.12

News stories about Vale (NYSE:VALE) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vale earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.9329393540321 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Vale (NYSE VALE) traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. 17,696,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,308,596. The company has a market capitalization of $60,263.88, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Vale has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $11.72.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter. Vale had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 19.02%. sell-side analysts forecast that Vale will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

VALE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vale from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Vale SA is a global producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key raw materials for steelmaking, and producer of nickel. The Company also produces copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients, manganese ore, ferroalloys, platinum group metals, gold, silver and cobalt.

