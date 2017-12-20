Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,588 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.41% of Vail Resorts worth $37,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 284.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 61.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.22.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 7,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.55, for a total value of $1,722,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $1,226,591.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,173.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 236,742 shares of company stock valued at $51,804,735 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) opened at $219.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,969.95, a P/E ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.65 and a 1-year high of $237.77.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.95 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.053 per share. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment operates over 10 mountain resort properties and approximately three urban ski areas, as well as ancillary services, primarily including, ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations.

