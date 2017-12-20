US Ecology Inc (ECOL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of US Ecology worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey R. Feeler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $151,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of US Ecology from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Ecology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ ECOL) opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. US Ecology Inc has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The company has a market cap of $1,092.46, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). US Ecology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $135.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc is a provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Company offers treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, as well as a range of field and industrial services. The Company operates in two business segments: Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services.

