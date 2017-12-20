Unum Group (UNM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 8,459 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $463,806.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Michael Caulfield sold 3,814 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $199,929.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,122 shares of company stock worth $1,136,688. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 144,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,109,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,982,000 after purchasing an additional 727,487 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,538,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unum Group (UNM) traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $12,105.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its segments include Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.

