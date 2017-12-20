United Technologies Co. (UTX) Position Raised by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,569,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $176,086,000 after acquiring an additional 22,666 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 77,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 74.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 87,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 37,224 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTX. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Technologies from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.63.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 827 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total transaction of $97,635.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 2,986 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total value of $361,246.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,757.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,466 shares of company stock worth $2,019,274 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Co. (NYSE UTX) opened at $126.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $106.85 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $100,755.57, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.41%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

