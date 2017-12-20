United States Steel (X) Raised to “Buy” at Longbow Research

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by investment analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Axiom Securities raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.83 to $18.55 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.61.

Shares of United States Steel (X) opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The company has a market cap of $5,920.00, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. United States Steel had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sara A. Greenstein sold 3,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $108,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Fruehauf sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $178,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,708 shares of company stock worth $1,349,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, ARP Americas LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

