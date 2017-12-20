United Continental (UAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Standpoint Research

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UAL. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Continental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of United Continental in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of United Continental in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Continental presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Get United Continental alerts:

United Continental (NYSE UAL) opened at $64.43 on Monday. United Continental has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $18,889.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. United Continental had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that United Continental will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

United Continental announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert A. Milton bought 1,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,913.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in United Continental by 373.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in United Continental by 18,645.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “United Continental (UAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Standpoint Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/united-continental-ual-stock-rating-upgraded-by-standpoint-research.html.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates flights from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.