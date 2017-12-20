Unilever (UNIA) PT Set at €51.00 by UBS

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) received a €51.00 ($60.71) price objective from stock analysts at UBS in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($64.29) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($59.52) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($65.48) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €50.00 ($59.52) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.76) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €52.20 ($62.14).
Shares of Unilever (AMS UNIA) opened at €48.37 ($57.58) on Monday. Unilever has a twelve month low of €37.33 ($44.44) and a twelve month high of €52.29 ($62.25).
Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.
