Unilever (AMS:UNIA) received a €51.00 ($60.71) price objective from stock analysts at UBS in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($64.29) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($59.52) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($65.48) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €50.00 ($59.52) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.76) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €52.20 ($62.14).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever (AMS UNIA) opened at €48.37 ($57.58) on Monday. Unilever has a twelve month low of €37.33 ($44.44) and a twelve month high of €52.29 ($62.25).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Unilever (UNIA) PT Set at €51.00 by UBS” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/unilever-unia-pt-set-at-51-00-by-ubs.html.

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.