Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultrapar Participacoes has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Ultrapar Participacoes ( NYSE:UGP ) opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12,168.58, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.05. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 64,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 160,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

