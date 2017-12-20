Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) Director David T. Ibnale Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director David T. Ibnale sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $269,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.34. 350,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,521. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $753.25, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $242.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems the semiconductor capital equipment industry. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules.

