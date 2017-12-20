Udg Healthcare (UDG) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 880 ($11.84) target price on the stock.

UDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. N+1 Singer reissued a hold rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 884 ($11.90) target price on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Group upped their target price on Udg Healthcare from GBX 830 ($11.17) to GBX 855 ($11.51) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Numis Securities cut Udg Healthcare to a reduce rating and set a GBX 765 ($10.30) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.97) target price on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 826.43 ($11.12).

Shares of Udg Healthcare (LON UDG) opened at GBX 837.50 ($11.27) on Tuesday. Udg Healthcare has a 1 year low of GBX 632.50 ($8.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 963 ($12.96).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Udg Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.84%.

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, formerly United Drug plc, is a healthcare services provider in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America and Continental Europe. The Company operates in three segments. The Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services segment is engaged in the provision of sales, marketing and healthcare communications services to pharmaceutical companies, and it also provides sales teams, healthcare communications, telesales, nurse educators, medical information, pharmacovigilance, regulatory and event management services to over 300 healthcare companies.

