UBS Analysts Give ENI (ENI) a €17.00 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.24) price objective by stock analysts at UBS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group set a €17.20 ($20.48) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.80 ($21.19) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.25 ($18.15) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €12.50 ($14.88) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €13.00 ($15.48) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.20 ($18.10).

Shares of ENI (ETR:ENI) opened at €14.01 ($16.68) on Wednesday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €12.94 ($15.40) and a fifty-two week high of €15.92 ($18.95).

