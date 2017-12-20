Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UBNT. Vetr downgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $65.54 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ubiquiti Networks from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Shares of Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ UBNT) traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $69.81. 443,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,430.00, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. Ubiquiti Networks has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $71.03.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.39 million. Ubiquiti Networks had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 45.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Networks will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the Wireless communications provider to purchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti Networks by 4.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti Networks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti Networks by 6.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Networks Company Profile

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops performance networking technology for service providers and enterprises. The Company offers a portfolio of networking products and solutions. Its service provider product platforms provide carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems and routing.

