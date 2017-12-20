Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPC shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. 758,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,882. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,350.00, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.36.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.22). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Dale Ann Reiss sold 4,829 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $131,735.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 25,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,798,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,431,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,985. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 0.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 67,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 8.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation is a construction company offering general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private customers and public agencies across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors. Its Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the repair, replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across various geographic regions of the United States.

