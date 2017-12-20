Tucows Inc. (TC) Director Rawleigh Hazen Ralls Sells 6,772 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) Director Rawleigh Hazen Ralls sold 6,772 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.09, for a total transaction of C$434,017.48.
Rawleigh Hazen Ralls also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 20th, Rawleigh Hazen Ralls sold 9,820 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.57, for a total transaction of C$526,057.40.
- On Thursday, September 21st, Rawleigh Hazen Ralls sold 6,877 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.50, for a total transaction of C$367,919.50.
- On Friday, September 22nd, Rawleigh Hazen Ralls sold 4,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.94, for a total transaction of C$215,760.00.
Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) traded up C$0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$84.01. 1,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,610. Tucows Inc. has a 52-week low of C$47.03 and a 52-week high of C$86.33.
Tucows Inc is engaged in providing Internet services. The Company’s segments include Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment includes mobile, fixed high-speed Internet access services, Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services and portfolio services.
