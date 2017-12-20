Tucows Inc. (TC) Director Rawleigh Hazen Ralls Sells 6,772 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) Director Rawleigh Hazen Ralls sold 6,772 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.09, for a total transaction of C$434,017.48.

Rawleigh Hazen Ralls also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tucows alerts:

On Wednesday, September 20th, Rawleigh Hazen Ralls sold 9,820 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.57, for a total transaction of C$526,057.40.

On Thursday, September 21st, Rawleigh Hazen Ralls sold 6,877 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.50, for a total transaction of C$367,919.50.

On Friday, September 22nd, Rawleigh Hazen Ralls sold 4,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.94, for a total transaction of C$215,760.00.

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) traded up C$0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$84.01. 1,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,610. Tucows Inc. has a 52-week low of C$47.03 and a 52-week high of C$86.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/tucows-inc-tc-director-rawleigh-hazen-ralls-sells-6772-shares-of-stock.html.

Tucows Inc is engaged in providing Internet services. The Company’s segments include Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment includes mobile, fixed high-speed Internet access services, Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services and portfolio services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.