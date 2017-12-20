Trinidad Drilling (TDG) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSE:TDG) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.54. Approximately 1,147,132 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 717,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Trinidad Drilling from C$3.80 to C$2.80 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Trinidad Drilling from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Trinidad Drilling from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered Trinidad Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Trinidad Drilling from C$2.60 to C$1.95 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trinidad Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.40.

About Trinidad Drilling

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which operates in the drilling sector of the North American oil and natural gas industry, with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through five segments, which include Canadian Operations, US and International Operations, Manufacturing Operations, Joint Venture Operations and Corporate.

