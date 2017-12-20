Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Trillium Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.948319691654 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ TRIL) traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. 237,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,895. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

TRIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trillium Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companys lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy.

