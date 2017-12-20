Tree Island Steel (TSL) Trading Up 2.9% Following Dividend Announcement

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$2.53 and last traded at C$2.47. Approximately 110,950 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 31,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSL shares. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Tree Island Steel from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Tree Island Steel from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Tree Island Steel from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Tree Island Steel news, insider Island Steel Ltd. (Former Tree acquired 65,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, with a total value of C$203,360.00.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers residential products, including bulk nails, collated nails, packaged nails and fasteners, bulk screws, and packaged nails and fasteners, as well as nail head identification systems; and woven wires, welded wires, and corners and accessories.

