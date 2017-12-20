Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Stake Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,058,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.01.

Travelers Companies Inc ( TRV ) opened at $135.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36,910.90, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $113.76 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 8.56%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total value of $265,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total value of $2,623,662.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,170.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,302 shares of company stock valued at $7,347,753 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance and insurance related services to its clients, in the United States and in Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and throughout other parts of the world.

