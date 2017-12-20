TRANSAT AT (TRZ) Shares Up 2% on Analyst Upgrade

TRANSAT AT Inc (TSE:TRZ) shares traded up 2% on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$13.50 to C$15.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TRANSAT AT traded as high as C$11.10 and last traded at C$11.00. 267,513 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 72,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.78.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRZ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TRANSAT AT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised TRANSAT AT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on TRANSAT AT from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on TRANSAT AT from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Laurentian raised TRANSAT AT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TRANSAT AT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.93.

In other news, Director Jean-Pierre Delisle purchased 4,800 shares of TRANSAT AT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,440.00. Insiders purchased a total of 6,340 shares of company stock valued at $65,184 over the last 90 days.

About TRANSAT AT

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator primarily in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in package and air-only formats in approximately 50 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing and incoming tour operator by bundling services bought in Canada and abroad, and reselling them in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and 10 European countries directly or through intermediaries.

