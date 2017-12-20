Traders Sell Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) on Strength (JPM)

Investors sold shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) on strength during trading on Monday. $194.67 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $361.54 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $166.87 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, J P Morgan Chase & Co had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. J P Morgan Chase & Co traded up $0.82 for the day and closed at $106.96
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Vetr upgraded J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.14 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.
The company has a market capitalization of $371,121.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.
In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $214,014.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,846.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.3% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.5% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.
J P Morgan Chase & Co Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.
