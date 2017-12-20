Traders Buy Teekay Tankers (TNK) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $16.45 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $0.48 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $15.97 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Teekay Tankers had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Teekay Tankers traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $1.48

TNK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $1.60 to $1.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.60.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 79,553 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,315 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 21.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/traders-buy-teekay-tankers-tnk-on-weakness.html.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. is an international provider of marine transportation to the oil industries. The Company’s business is to own crude oil and product tankers. The Company has two segments: conventional tanker and ship-to-ship transfer. Its conventional tanker segment consists of the operation of all of its tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.