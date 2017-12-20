Traders Buy Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $104.57 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $46.51 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $58.06 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Take-Two Interactive Software had the 5th highest net in-flow for the day. Take-Two Interactive Software traded down ($0.87) for the day and closed at $110.32
A number of brokerages recently commented on TTWO. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.23.
The firm has a market cap of $12,460.00, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Invictus RG raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 233.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,088.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world.
