Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Trivago N.V. ADS (TRVG)

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 7,260 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,465% compared to the typical daily volume of 283 call options.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cowen set a $6.00 target price on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trivago N.V. ADS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.91.

Get Trivago N.V. ADS alerts:

Shares of Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ TRVG) opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Trivago N.V. ADS has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $24.27.

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Trivago N.V. ADS will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Trivago N.V. ADS by 13.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 339,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 39,882 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC bought a new stake in Trivago N.V. ADS during the third quarter worth about $1,085,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Trivago N.V. ADS during the third quarter worth about $6,954,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trivago N.V. ADS by 6,049.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 120,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trivago N.V. ADS by 72.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares in the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Trivago N.V. ADS (TRVG)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/traders-buy-large-volume-of-call-options-on-trivago-n-v-ads-trvg.html.

Trivago N.V. ADS Company Profile

Trivago NV is a company based in the Netherlands that operates an online hotel search platform. The platform allows users to search for, compare and book hotels. It gathers information from various third parties’ platforms and provides information about the hotel, pictures, ratings, reviews and filters, such as price, location and extra options.

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago N.V. ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago N.V. ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.