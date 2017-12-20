Traders Buy iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (EFA) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (NYSEARCA:EFA) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $191.95 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $105.16 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $86.79 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund traded down ($0.12) for the day and closed at $69.68

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7426 per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -178.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,226,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,983,000 after acquiring an additional 72,687 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $2,807,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund by 1,944.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 163,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 155,658 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $8,377,000. Finally, Premise Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Premise Capital LLC now owns 630,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,191,000 after buying an additional 20,324 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

