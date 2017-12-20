Traders Buy Intuit (INTU) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $89.66 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $39.61 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $50.05 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Intuit had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. Intuit traded down ($0.53) for the day and closed at $159.35Specifically, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.20, for a total value of $257,108.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at $385,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.97, for a total value of $18,146,309.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 808,878 shares of company stock worth $124,114,728. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $41,192.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.74 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 77.56% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. The Company operates through three segments: Small Business, Consumer Tax and ProConnect. The Small Business segment serves and advises small businesses and the accounting professionals, and includes QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, and payment processing solutions.

