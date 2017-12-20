Towerstream (TWER) vs. Crown Castle International (CCI) Financial Review

Towerstream (OTCMKTS: TWER) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of Crown Castle International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Towerstream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Crown Castle International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Towerstream does not pay a dividend. Crown Castle International pays out 350.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crown Castle International has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Towerstream and Crown Castle International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Towerstream -53.20% N/A -51.49% Crown Castle International 11.35% 5.93% 2.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Towerstream and Crown Castle International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Towerstream 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown Castle International 0 7 8 0 2.53

Crown Castle International has a consensus price target of $109.79, indicating a potential upside of 1.76%. Given Crown Castle International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crown Castle International is more favorable than Towerstream.

Risk & Volatility

Towerstream has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Towerstream and Crown Castle International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Towerstream $26.90 million 0.05 -$20.43 million N/A N/A Crown Castle International $3.92 billion 11.18 $356.97 million $1.20 89.91

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than Towerstream.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats Towerstream on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Towerstream

Towerstream Corporation is a provider of fixed wireless services to businesses in over 10 urban markets across the United States. The Company operates through Fixed Wireless Services (Fixed Wireless) segment. Its fixed wireless service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data and video services. Towerstream installs equipment on the rooftops of the buildings in which the Fixed Wireless segment customers operate and refer to these as Customer Locations. This equipment includes receivers and antennas, and a wireless connection is established between the Customer Location to one or more of its points of presence (PoPs). It provides fixed wireless broadband services to commercial customers and delivers access over a Wireless network transmitting over both regulated and unregulated radio spectrum. It provides services to business customers in various locations, including New York City, Boston, Chicago and Houston.

About Crown Castle International

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests). Its core business is renting space or physical capacity (collectively, space) on its towers, DAS and, to a lesser extent, third party land interests (collectively, site rental business) through long-term contracts in various forms, including license, sublease and lease agreements (collectively, contracts). The Company owned, leased or managed approximately 39,600 towers in the United States, including Puerto Rico, and approximately 1,700 towers in Australia.

