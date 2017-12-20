Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) and Rogers (ROG) Financial Contrast

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) and Rogers (NYSE:ROG) are both mid-cap technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Rogers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rogers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Rogers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 14.53% 27.82% 14.80% Rogers 10.88% 14.22% 9.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Rogers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.25 billion 2.66 $203.92 million $1.82 18.58 Rogers $656.31 million 4.53 $48.28 million $4.62 35.29

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Rogers. Tower Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rogers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tower Semiconductor and Rogers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 1 3.25 Rogers 0 0 5 0 3.00

Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $43.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.40%. Rogers has a consensus target price of $161.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.84%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Rogers.

Volatility & Risk

Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rogers has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Rogers on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. operates as an independent semiconductor foundry focused primarily on specialty process technologies. The Company focuses on producing integrated circuits (ICs) based on the design specifications of its customers. The Company manufactures semiconductors for its customers primarily based on third-party designs. It offers process manufacture geometries of 0.35, 0.50, 0.55, 0.60, 0.80-micron and above on 150 millimeter wafers, 0.35, 0.18. 0.16, 0.13 and 0.11-micron on 200 millimeter wafers, and 65 nanometer and 45 nanometer on 300 millimeter wafers. It also provides design support and technical services. The Company’s ICs are incorporated into a range of products in markets, including consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial and medical device products. The Company has manufacturing facilities in the United States, Israel and Japan.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation manufactures and sells engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. The Company’s segments are Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES) and Other. The ACS segment manufactures and sells circuit materials and solutions for applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, consumer electronics and aerospace/defense. The EMS segment manufactures and sells elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection and vibration management applications, including general industrial, portable electronics, consumer goods, automotive, construction and printing applications. The PES segment manufactures and sells ceramic substrate materials for power module applications, laminated bus bars for power inverter and interconnect applications, and micro-channel coolers. Its other business consists of elastomeric components.

