Total System Services (TSS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Total System Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Total System Services from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.84.

Get Total System Services alerts:

Total System Services (TSS) opened at $79.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14,305.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Total System Services has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $80.23.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $852.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.30 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Total System Services will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 23,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,747,228.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,499.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 15.8% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 24.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 30.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,081,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,982,000 after purchasing an additional 251,258 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Total System Services (TSS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/total-system-services-tss-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-oppenheimer.html.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides payment processing services, merchant services and related payment services to financial and non-financial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.